With Fritz Embaugh at the helm, Plus One Design stands out in Baton Rouge

With a distinctly modern approach, Plus One Design and Construction stands out in a city where traditional design dominates the architectural landscape.

As Business Report details in its new Executive Spotlight feature on Plus One founder and Director of Operations Fritz Embaugh, a prime example of the firm’s work is the law offices of Williamson, Fontenot, Campbell & Whittington on McClung Street, which earned a Gold 2016 Rose Award. The AIA Baton Rouge Chapter said the project “strikes a balance between cost and aspiration, transforming an uninviting one-story structure into a progressive office space.”

That’s exactly what Embaugh aims for in his design philosophy.

“Be smart and responsible with the opportunities our clients afford us,” is how Embaugh describes it. “Every project we are involved in is an opportunity to tell our client’s story and educate those who may see or experience the space that different isn’t something to be afraid of and in fact can be wonderful. Great design doesn’t have to be more expensive, difficult, or harder to attain.”

Read the full Executive Spotlight Q&A, and send your comments to editors@businessreport.com. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

What was your first job and what was your takeaway from the experience?

“I was a newspaper delivery boy. I didn’t think through having to ride my bike every day in western Pennsylvania between October and April. Not ideal conditions to work in. Sometimes you may love the work you do, but the environment you work in is caustic, or not the right fit. Feel free to make a change from where you are to pursue a better environment for what you love doing. That is essentially how Plus One started.”