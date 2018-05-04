Frisbee, anyone? Downtown adds more green space with opening of City Hall Plaza

City leaders celebrated the opening today of the new City Hall Plaza, the space behind City Hall that has been transformed into a 33,000-square-foot public lawn.

The newly redesigned green space is the third phase of the Central Green, which was envisioned in the 2008 master plan for downtown, Plan Baton Rouge II, as a network of green spaces linking downtown’s cultural and civic attractions.

Previously completed phases of the project include Galvez Plaza, the green space north of the Galvez Stage facing North Boulevard Town Square, and Repentance Park, the sloping green space behind the Old State Capitol.

The $4.9 million renovation of City Hall Plaza involved removing underutilized and harsh existing hardscapes, replacing them with a large green lawn, Live Oak shade trees and a crushed granite walkway.

Funds for the project came from a state sales tax rebate dedicated to riverfront improvements.

“This is the missing link between Town Square and Repentance Park,” says Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer, who has been implementing the projects in Plan Baton Rouge II over the past decade. “This will positively impact the whole community and we are pleased to see it completed.”

One of the advantages of the newly renovated space is that it provides for better ADA accessible circulation throughout the Central Green. Also, it allows the Galvez Stage to be utilized from both Galvez Plaza and City Hall Plaza.

Beginning tonight, Live After Five concerts, which have been held in Galvez Plaza with bands facing the north, will be held on the City Hall Plaza green, with bands facing the south.

At a ribbon cutting ceremony, Rhorer announced that more improvements to the downtown Central Green are coming soon. In connection with a planned 18-month renovation to the River Center Theater, which will begin in July, the DDD is holding design charrettes to redesign the hard space outside the theater.

“It is going to be a phenomenal space inside and out,” he says.

Also, the second phase of Town Square, including improvements to St. Louis Street, will also get under way this summer.