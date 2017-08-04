French Truck Coffee opens its doors in Mid City

French Truck Coffee, the long-awaited New Orleans small-batch roaster, opened its first Baton Rouge location today.

Located on Government Street near Baton Rouge Magnet High School in Mid City, French Truck will serve breakfast and lunch along with “extensive” coffee and tea offerings, the company says in a statement.

The coffee shop is in the newly-renovated, 3,250-square-foot building formerly home to Southern Camera Service.

“I am so excited to finally open in the Mid City neighborhood of Baton Rouge, an area revitalization on the cusp of urban renewal,” says owner Geoffrey Meeker. “It’s bustling with activity.”

Among the breakfast offerings is a waffle sandwich with egg, prosciutto and goat cheese, and the lunch menu includes a variety of sandwiches and entree salads.

