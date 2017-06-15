Threat of lawsuit caused Freiberg to cast deciding vote on EBR Council on Aging tax

Metro Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg says it was the threat of a lawsuit that caused her to come off the fence at Wednesday’s meeting and cast the deciding vote to levy a dedicated 2.25-mill property tax that voters approved roughly seven months ago.

Freiberg, a Republican representing areas south of LSU, had abstained from several votes on the COA, citing concerns over the agency’s leadership and seemingly endless series of controversies. But after the Parish Attorney Lea Anne Batson warned council members the city-parish could be sued if they delayed levying the tax again, Freiberg cast the seventh ‘yes’ vote required for the measure to pass.

“It was a very very hard vote,” Freiberg says. “When it was confirmed that we would be sued if we didn’t take an action to levy something, and we had three minutes left, I felt that was the route I needed to take.”

Seniors once again packed the council chambers—a recurring tactic of the nonprofit—and delivered impassioned statements in support of COA leadership. Debate over the agency’s tax, contract with the city-parish and planned new headquarters ate up the bulk of the Metro Council meeting, continuing until minutes before the meeting had to end at 8 p.m.

In a recent probe, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor—an independent state investigator—found the COA used public resources to campaign for the new property tax. It is illegal for such nonprofit organizations to engage in certain political activities.

And despite Freiberg’s vote, she says she still has concerns about the COA.

Now she is looking into what kind of leverage the Metro Council has moving forward. The parish attorney last night told members they have the power to approve millage amounts each year. If something particularly egregious happens at the COA, Freiberg says she is willing to withhold some of the money.

The council cannot by law revoke the tax completely after the public voted for it, but likely could lessen the amount, Batson said last night.

The Metro Council and COA officials agreed to a number of provisions sought by Republicans to make the COA more transparent. The council voted to require the COA to conduct quarterly financial reports, video record its meetings, abide by public bid laws, have its staff undergo ethics training and have a Metro Council member on the board. Traditionally the COA has had a council member on its governing board but it was not in law until last night.

Those measures comprised most of what critics on the council have been asking for, but stopped short of everything the more conservative council members wanted.

Republican Dwight Hudson tried to allow the public to vote on whether to send the nearly $8 million per year to a different agency to help seniors. His measure failed to make it past the introduction phase.

Once that failed, he asked for authority to ratify all the COA’s board members, but others said that would create an unwanted precedent. Hudson, along with Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson and Councilman Buddy Amoroso, voted against levying the tax. Councilman Matt Watson abstained and Chandler Loupe was absent. The measure passed by a 7-3 vote, with all five Democrats and Republicans Trae Welch and Freiberg voting for approval.

