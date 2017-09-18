Fraternity shutters LSU chapter after student death

A national fraternity says it has closed its LSU chapter, while it investigates the death of a freshman who was pledging the organization.

A statement on Phi Delta Theta’s website says preliminary results from its investigation of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver’s death found that some members were violating a rule against alcohol in fraternity houses.

The Oxford, Ohio-based fraternity says it has removed the LSU chapter’s charter, and will immediately close it.

“Phi Delta Theta will continue to support the ongoing investigations by both LSU and local law enforcement and encourage authorities to prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement says.

Gruver died Thursday. A preliminary autopsy found a “highly elevated” level of alcohol in his blood, and marijuana also was present in his blood and urine, the coroner’s office said Friday.

Phi Delta Theta Executive Vice President and CEO Bob Biggs say the alcohol-free housing policy began in 2000.