Former Pittsburgh mayor, blight transformation expert to speak at BRAC event

The former mayor of Pittsburgh will deliver a presentation to Baton Rouge leaders next month on how to revitalize blighted communities as part of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s Signature Speaker Series.

Tom Murphy, a senior resident fellow at the Urban Land Institute, has extensive experience in urban revitalization, BRAC says in a news release. He will serve as the keynote speaker of BRAC’s event on Sept. 12.

As mayor of Pittsburgh, Murphy headed an initiative to transform 1,000 acres of blighted industrial properties into commercial, residential and retail development.

Blight has been a major topic in Baton Rouge, especially following August floods that exacerbated a long-running issue with neglected neighborhoods.

“Issues as large and complex as place-making can seem daunting, but Tom’s experience on the ground will provide a valuable framework from which Baton Rouge business, civic and community leaders can learn,” BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp says in a statement.

Registration for BRAC’s Signature Speaker series is $35 for BRAC investors and $45 for non-investors. Check here for more details.