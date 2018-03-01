Former LSU coach’s competitive spirit drives business venture

A passion for competition is something Will Jones learned playing football. Then, fascinated by the science of human performance, he pursued a career in cardiac rehab, feeding his athletic drive by obtaining a graduate degree at LSU in sports pedagogue, Business Report details in its new Entrepreneur feature.

Jones, while at LSU, worked as a full-time coach for Nick Saban, specializing in weightlifting and strength conditioning. No longer able to play football himself, he began looking to endurance sports to satisfy his competitive spirit.

Failing “miserably” after former teammate challenged Jones to a triathlon, he made it a personal quest to improve, planting the seed for 4th Dimension Fitness.

Jones eventually left a 70-hour-a-week coaching job at LSU to train for an Ironman triathlon, and learn everything he could about nutrition and endurance. During that time, he worked as a personal trainer at Functionally Integrated Training and Therapy, or FITT.

And after 18 months, he decided to start his own business as an endurance sports coach.

In 2008, 4th Dimension Fitness was formed as a concierge coaching service for fitness and endurance athletes. The core philosophy is to develop a client’s entire body to function optimally for the challenge at hand.

“I like helping people achieve things they didn’t think were possible,” he says.

