Former Louisiana State Police leader refuses blow-by-blow response to damning audit

Rather than release a blow-by-blow defense against accusations that he misspent tax dollars and may have violated state law, retired Louisiana State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson is saying he had too little time and too few resources to rebut each allegation in a scathing legislative audit.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office today released the two-page letter sent by a lawyer for Edmonson in response to an audit that accused Edmonson of living a lavish lifestyle financed by state police money. The letter is attached to the reissued audit.

Attorney Harry Rosenberg writes that Edmonson “does not have the type of resources to respond” to the lengthy list of claims—and didn’t have enough time because a draft report was leaked early.

“Regrettably, Col. Edmonson was unable to engage in a meaningful preliminary conference with you due to the premature release of the ‘draft’ audit. Such a normal protocol would have allowed Col. Edmonson to respond to more of the auditor’s initial commentary,” Rosenberg says in a letter to Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera.

Rosenberg, however, defends Edmonson moving his family into a residence on the state police compound, noting Gov. John Bel Edwards and former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s chief of staff said they asked Edmonson to live onsite.

The letter also touts Edmonson’s performance in office over his 36 years with the state police and nine years as superintendent.

