Former LaDOTD secretary named president of GEC, Inc.

Sherri LeBas, the former secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, has been appointed the president of GEC, Inc., a Baton Rouge-based engineering firm, the company announced today.

LeBas’ appointment is effective today. She succeeds Verdi Adams, who becomes the company’s vice chairman.

LeBas joined the firm’s leadership team in May 2016, serving as vice president of business development.

“At the time of her appointment, GEC’s strategic plan was to solidify GEC’s market presence in alignment with building trusted client relationships and expanding service offerings,” the company says in a statement. “She was recognized as a leader with expertise to enhance GEC’s current management team and fulfill its common commitment of building a better firm for the future.”

LeBas, who has more than 30 years of experience in the engineering field, is a well-known figure in Louisiana, having served as the first woman secretary of the LaDOTD and working six years in the Division of Administration.