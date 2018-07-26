Former galvanizing plant in Zachary bought for $3M

A former galvanizing plant in Zachary that went bankrupt earlier this year has been purchased by Natchez Management LLC for $3 million in bankruptcy court, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court office.

The 53,000-square-foot Great States Galvanizing plant opened in 2011 with founders of the company citing hopes of hiring 100 people, though it never reached that number.

The firm shut down in early March and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a few weeks later, listing $11.5 million in assets, $12.5 million in debt and 75 creditors.

The seller of the plant—located on Salvant Road—is listed as Great Southern Galvanizing LLC, represented by company founder Grady Phillips.

Natchez Management LLC is a Louisiana company with a North Carolina address.

Daily Report was unable to reach representatives of the company for more information by deadline.