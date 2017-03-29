Ford recalls 441K vehicles

Ford says that it would repair defects in more than 441,000 vehicles in North America through separate recalls, including certain versions of the popular Escape sport-utility vehicle and Fusion sedan.

USA Today reports the repairs include a new recall to prevent engine fires and expansion of an ongoing campaign to fix doors that could swing open while the vehicle is in motion.

Taken together, the two new recalls will cost Ford about $295 million, spokeswoman Elizabeth Weigandt says.

The automaker also says it would recall 230,756 vehicles with 1.6-liter GTDI engines that can overheat due to a lack of coolant circulation that can crack the cylinder head, causing a pressurized oil leak.

The defect has been linked with at least 29 reports of fires in the U.S. and Canada and no injuries, Ford says.

The company will recall certain versions of the 2014 Ford Escape, 2014 and 2015 Ford Fiesta ST, 2013 and 2014 Ford Fusion and 2013 and 2015 Ford Transit Connect.

