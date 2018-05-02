Florida developer buys land near Perkins Rowe for shopping center

A Florida developer has purchased 2.2 acres near Perkins Rowe for $2.075 million with plans to build a high-end shopping center on the site.

Through a limited liability company, Commercial Property Ventures Inc. of Parkland, Florida, bought the site at Perkins Road and Hyacinth Avenue in a deal that closed last week.

The seller is Fidelity Bank, according to sales documents filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court.

David Trusty, of Coldwell Banker Commercial One, represented the bank in the deal. The newly purchased tract will be paired with a 3.04-acre site Commercial Property Ventures bought in October for $1.9 million, says Trusty, who also represented the seller— William J. Heroman Jr.—in that deal.

“(The buyer) told me it’s going to be a high-end retail center with a restaurant outparcel,” he says. The site is located in the high-trafficked area near the Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard intersection.

Stephen Noyola, the owner of Commercial Property Ventures, could not be reached before this afternoon’s publication deadline.