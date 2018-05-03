Five issues facing business management today

Whether it’s trying to keep up with rapidly evolving technology or navigating a multi-generational workforce, these days being a C-suite executive is getting more challenging by the minute, Business Report writes in a feature from its latest issue.

And on top of the relatively new concerns, executives are still struggling with age-old management challenges. Topping that list: Finding and retaining talent.

At the end of the day, all of these issues boil down to being able to adapt or alter a business plan to meet the needs of today’s fast-paced and constantly changing world.

“Nobody likes change,” Blane Clark, managing partner at Kean Miller’s Baton Rouge office, tells Business Report. “One aspect of this challenge is reducing the amount of time between determining that change is necessary and implementing the change because if you take too long, it will be too late.”

To give you a head start, Business Report reached out to local business management experts to create a list of the five most pressing issues executives are dealing with today and find out how you can address them.

They are:

Hidden talent

Sexual harassment

Making connections

Employee appreciation

Complex compensation

Read the full story for more information and to find out who each challenge can impact business. Send your comments to editor@businessreport.com.