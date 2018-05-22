First female leader named for New York Stock Exchange

For the first time in its 226-year history, a woman will lead the New York Stock Exchange, CNN reports.

NYSE’s Chief Operating Officer Stacey Cunningham will start her new role as the 67th president on Friday, succeeding Thomas Farley.

With the transition, women will lead both of the world’s best-known stock-exchange operators, NYSE Group and Nasdaq Inc. Adena Friedman assumed the role as chief executive of Nasdaq in January 2017, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Cunningham began her career with the NYSE as a summer intern in 1994. The 43-year-old has spent her entire career in stock trading. In 1996, she was one of three dozen women working alongside over 1,000 men. She began as a floor clerk, later became a market maker and was a co-president of the stock exchange in the 2000s.

She worked at Nasdaq from 2007 to 2012 before joining NYSE. At NYSE, she was promoted to head of sales and relationship management less than a year after joining the company. She became the exchange’s COO officer in 2015.

John Tuttle, NYSE’s global head of listings, will replace Cunningham as COO.

