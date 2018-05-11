Firm says it didn’t pay people to support new Entergy plant

A Virginia-based public relations firm hired to organize supporters for a new power plant in New Orleans says it didn’t authorize payments to phony backers of the project at two public hearings in October and February.



The Hawthorn Group was hired by Entergy ahead of a March City Council vote approving the project. Entergy acknowledged Thursday that the company’s internal investigation confirmed allegations that some people were paid to express support. Entergy said subcontractor hired by The Hawthorn Group paid for the phony supporters.



The subcontractor, Crowds on Demand, hasn’t responded to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for The Hawthorn Group read a statement today saying the payments weren’t requested or authorized by Entergy or Hawthorn. Spokeswoman Suzanne Hammelman says, “Clearly, there was a misunderstanding, which we deeply regret.”