It’s finally over: Atlantic hurricane season ends

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, which ended today, ranks as the most destructive and among the busiest seasons on record, The Washington Post reports.

In all, 17 named storms trekked across the Atlantic Ocean basin. Ten of them became hurricanes, six of which were Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Harvey, Irma and Maria, were the most notorious, causing the lion’s share of the damage. Not only did each have peak winds reaching 130 mph, 185 mph and 175 mph, respectively, but all made landfall at or very close to their peak intensities.

The busiest and most painful stretch of the season spanned from late August to early October, when 10 hurricanes formed over the abnormally warm tropical waters.

September marked the brunt of this punishing stretch, setting a monthly record for accumulated cyclone energy or ACE, a measure of storm power and longevity.

More ACE was generated on Sept. 8 than on any other day in recorded history. On that day, Irma was a Category 5 hurricane, Jose was a Category 4 hurricane, and Katia was a Category 2 hurricane. Maria would form just a couple of weeks later.

The season as a whole racked up the seventh-most ACE on record, joining the ranks of notable and memorable seasons such as 1933, 2005, 1893, 1926, 1995, 2004, 1950, 1961 and 1998.

