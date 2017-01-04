Fight over the future of Obamacare begins

President-elect Donald Trump warned congressional Republicans this morning against letting Democrats dodge blame for problems with President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul, even as the GOP-led Congress takes initial steps toward dismantling the law, The Associated Press reports.

“Massive increases of ObamaCare will take place this year and Dems are to blame for the mess,” the president-elect says in a tweet. “It will fall of its own weight—be careful!”

Trump’s advice came as Obama was meeting with congressional Democrats at the Capitol to discuss how to combat the Republican drive to repeal much of his health care overhaul.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence was meeting separately with House Republicans to discuss the best way to send Obama’s cherished law to its graveyard and eventually rally behind legislation to replace it. He planned to have lunch with GOP senators.

In a series of tweets this morning, Trump blamed the statute for high deductibles, premium boosts and poor coverage. He says Democrats “own the failed ObamaCare disaster.”

Trump adds: “Don’t let the Schumer clowns out of this web.” The new Senate minority leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, has been a leading defender of Obama’s 2010 overhaul.

Obama’s and Pence’s strategy sessions were coming on the second day of the new, GOP-led Congress. In 16 days, Trump replaces Obama at the White House, putting the party’s longtime goal of annulling much of the 2010 health care overhaul within reach.

