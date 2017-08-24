FEMA extends deadline for flood debris removal in Baton Rouge

The first anniversary of the August 2016 flood has come and gone, but efforts to remove debris from the disaster in East Baton Rouge continue.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s second request to extend the city-parish debris removal deadline for another four months, the mayor’s office announced today.

Crews will begin picking up any remaining debris on Monday, Sept. 11, and finish on Dec. 11.

The extension, Broome’s office says, also will permit city-parish work crews to clean flood debris from drainage channels and canals—a task workers are attempting to do in advance of the heavy rains expected from Hurricane Harvey.

“There is still much work to be done,” says Broome, who requested the extension in early July. The previous deadline expired on Aug. 13.

The next pass by city-parish debris collectors will include residential addresses along state highways in addition to areas crews have already serviced.

Residents still in need of debris removal should move their waste materials curbside as soon as possible, the city-parish says. Construction and reconstruction waste materials are ineligible for pickup.

Request for debris removal can be made by contacting the city-parish’s Department of Environmental Services at 225-389-4865.