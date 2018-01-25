Feds open investigation into reports of dizziness, nausea by Ford Explorer SUV drivers

Can driving your automobile make you sick? Yes, according to more than 1,300 Ford Explorer SUV owners who’ve reported to federal safety officials that driving their vehicle has caused them to vomit and feel dizzy and nauseated, The Detroit Free Press reports.

As a result, federal regulators have opened active investigation into the complaints.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has confirmed it’s investigating Ford Explorer model years 2011-2017 after a consumer safety group repeated its appeal for a recall. Ford is dismissing the need for a recall, though the issue has extended to the Explorers modified for police use. The automaker says it hasn’t found any problems or carbon monoxide intrusion into the vehicles’ cabins that could explain the problem.

“Explorers are safe,” Elizabeth Weingandt, a safety communications manager at Ford, says.

Customers can bring their vehicle to their local Ford dealer for a free service designed to reduce their concern, she adds.

