FedEx distribution center off Siegen Lane on the market—again

The 175,374-square-foot FedEx Ground distribution center on South Reitz Avenue near Siegen Lane and Interstate 10 is back on the market, exactly three years after a Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust acquired it for $20.9 million.

The asking price for the facility, which sits on a 17.7-acre tract, is for the “best offer,” according to an online listing of the property. Jones Lang LaSalle is the listing broker.

The listing marks the third time in as many years that the property has been on the market. In March 2014, an Indianapolis, Indiana, company that develops facilities for FedEx, Scannell Properties, acquired the undeveloped parcel from a local family for $5.77 million.

After completing the facility for FedEx, Scannell sold the property five months later to the Canadian REIT, Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust.

This time on the market, the property is part of a package deal. It is being listed with another FedEx distribution facility in Newton, North Carolina.

The properties are available as a package or individually, the listing says.

—Stephanie Riegel