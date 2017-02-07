Federal grant to boost ‘earn while you learn’ opportunities in Louisiana

Although too early to gauge its effectiveness, a $1.5 million federal grant awarded to the Louisiana Workforce Commission in October could stem a statewide shortage in nurses and surgical technicians through “earn while you learn” apprenticeships.

As Business Report details in a feature in the current issue, the grant—part of the Expanding Opportunities Today to Meet Tomorrow’s Needs project—aims to increase the number of participants in the U.S. Department of Labor’s Registered Apprenticeship program, primarily by eliminating financial obstacles to job advancement.

LWC hopes to eventually increase the number of registered apprentices in the state by 100% over the next three years. There are currently about 3,600 registered apprentices, according to LWC Public Information Director Kimberly Buck.

“Participants are typically adults who have bills to pay, so it’s hard for them to enroll in a program where they’re not getting some kind of income,” says LWC Executive Director Ava Dejoie. “By providing financial incentives, the grant will encourage employers to develop these necessary apprenticeships and thereby create a vital pathway to job improvement.”

At least initially, LWC plans to target the health care industry’s demand for nurses by partnering with Ochsner Health System. Ochsner’s first apprenticeship program, set to launch in August at various locations across the state, will provide a way for medical assistants to become licensed practical nurses, or LPNs.

“The ‘plus’ here is that they get to earn as they learn, so they’re not having to quit their jobs to get an education,” says Missy Sparks, Ochsner’s assistant vice president for workforce development and engagement. “They can stay at work and grow their skill competencies, thereby qualifying for a next level position.”

The apprenticeships will be open to both external job seekers and incumbent workers wanting to advance their skill set through on-the-job training. Once the program begins this summer, Ochsner will partner with area colleges such as Baton Rouge Community College or Northshore Community College for the classroom component of the apprenticeship, Sparks says.

