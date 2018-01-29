Faster construction permitting process gets underway in Baton Rouge

A long-awaited building plan review system designed to speed up the notoriously-slow permitting process in East Baton Rouge Parish officially got underway this year, and some developers are already taking advantage of it.

Baton Rouge officials signed a contract late last year with South Central Planning and Development Commission, a Houma-based nonprofit created by the Legislature to help parishes with planning. The new agreement was designed to eliminate a backlog of plan review applications in what officials say is an understaffed and underpaid Department of Development, where builders wait weeks, and sometimes months, for their plans to be approved.

So far, SCPDC says it has done 18 commercial and four residential plan reviews. Some of those have come from developers paying the additional fee for the expedited process, while the city funneled a few small projects from its existing backlog to the organization free of charge.

A backlog remains, admits Carey Chauvin, director of the Department of Development, but he hopes to see it make a difference in the coming weeks.

“Before it was implemented we had so many plans that had already been submitted and were still waiting for their plan reviews,” Chauvin says. “Over the next several weeks and months that number’s gonna start to run in the other direction.”

Larry Bankston, director of the Baton Rouge Growth Coalition, says he’s still getting complaints that plans have been in the pipeline for months and have not been reviewed. Bankston also says he was initially told there would be no upcharge for the expedited program. But at least, he says, the problem is now being addressed.

Those who pay the additional 10 cents a square foot for residential projects and 15 cents a square foot for commercial projects are guaranteed, per the city’s contract, to have their plans reviewed more quickly. Those people are already feeling the impact of the move. Commercial plans will be reviewed within 21 days, while residential plans will take seven days. Adam Dupuy, senior plans analyst with the third-party group, says the current volume has been low enough that reviews have taken place quicker than that.

SCPDC has branched out into partnerships with other localities in recent years amid a declining local economy in the Houma area, and CEO Kevin Belanger says the organization has a similar arrangement in Denham Springs.