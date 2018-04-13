Famed Louisiana playwright, political consultant Gus Weill dies at 85

Gus Weill, the famed Louisiana playwright and political consultant who died early this morning at the age of 85, is being remembered for his wide-ranging accomplishments and his kind demeanor.

“He lived an enormous life that would probably be worth three or four lives of a regular human,” says Jim Engster, a local journalist and talk radio host. “He will be remembered as someone who was a great ambassador for our state and his kindness exceeded his talent, which was substantial.”

Born in Lafayette in 1933, Weill lived several professional lives—serving as a U.S. Army Counterintelligence Special Agent in Germany in the 1950s, working as a screenwriter and serving numerous Louisiana governors, beginning with John McKeithen. He even helped President John Kennedy carry Louisiana, Engster says.

Weill also served as the long-time host of the “Louisiana Legends” series on Louisiana Public Broadcasting and penned several novels. He became the go-to person for many wanting to get elected in Louisiana, says Engster, who last spoke with Weill about a month ago.

“I don’t know anybody who had the variety of experience that he did and was knowledgeable of so many significant areas.”