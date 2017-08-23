Fab 5: Meet some of the rising stars in Baton Rouge real estate

From large master-planned communities to creative infill developments, young real estate developers are transforming the landscape in the Baton Rouge area in dramatic ways.

Rising stars—developers like Prescott Bailey, Todd Waguespack, Mike Hogstrom and the partnership team of Brian Dantin and Ross Bruce—are behind some of the region’s most notable developments, Business Report details in a new feature in the current issue.

On their résumé you’ll find projects like Conway in Gonzales, Adelia at Old Goodwood, City Farm, Township at Old Goodwood and Americana in Zachary.

