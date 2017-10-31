ExxonMobil will upgrade eight plants to settle air pollution case

ExxonMobil is settling air pollution violations with the Trump administration by promising to spend some $300 million on pollution-control technology at several plants along the Gulf Coast.

Federal officials say the settlement will prevent thousands of tons of future pollution, including cancer-causing benzene, in eight petrochemical plants in Texas and Louisiana.

The settlement ends allegations that Exxon violated the federal Clean Air Act by releasing excess emissions of harmful pollutants.

Exxon plans to install and operate pollution-control and monitoring technology at petrochemical plants in Baytown, Beaumont and Mont Belvieu, Texas, and three of the company’s facilities near Baton Rouge.

The settlement also resolves alleged violations of Louisiana law.

The Justice Department and the state of Colorado also announced a smaller settlement over pollution charges against Denver-based PDC Energy Inc.

The Associated Press has the full story.