ExxonMobil buys Lion Copolymer plant in Baton Rouge for $5.6M

ExxonMobil has acquired the Lion Copolymer Services facility adjacent to its Baton Rouge chemical plant on Scenic Highway for $5.6 million in a deal that closed Tuesday.

The sale includes three tracts of land spanning roughly 94 acres.

ExxonMobil spokeswoman Stephanie Cargile says the company won’t continue current production operations at the plant, adding it has no immediate plans for new projects at the facility.

“Any future operations at this facility will have the same focus on safety, operational excellence and corporate citizenship as our existing ExxonMobil Baton Rouge sites,” she says, adding the additional acreage helps position ExxonMobil Chemical assets for potential future investments.

The plant is the same one Lion Copolymer purchased from East West Copolymer in May. East West Copolymer, a synthetic rubber manufacturer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, citing liabilities ranging from $10 to $50 million, and a federal bankruptcy court approve the sale of the plant in May.

The plant began operating in 1943 in a facility designed and built by the U.S. government during World War II, and was retooled to develop the first cold polymerization plant in North America.

—Alexandria Burris