Executive Spotlight: Kellen Mathews  

From a very early age, Kellen Mathews knew he wanted to be a lawyer. His mother was a lawyer, which provided him an early look into the profession and the impact it can have.

“Our laws create the very framework upon which every aspect of life is based,” he tells Business Report in its new Executive Spotlight feature. “Being in a position to have an impact on this system and help others navigate is a humbling responsibility.”

In June, the Lake Charles native was promoted by Adams and Reese to partner in charge the firm’s Baton Rouge office. About six weeks later, he and his wife, Mikki, had their first child.

“It’s been an adventure,” says the 36-year-old who was also recently named among Business Report’s 2018 Forty under 40 class. “The biggest adjustment has been tackling the business of law and running an office in addition to focusing on the practice of law.”



Read the full Executive Spotlight Q&A with Mathews. Here’s an example of what you’ll find:



What’s a leadership skill you’ve learned the hard way?



“How to give back the work. At times, I have trouble delegating tasks for fear they won’t be done as I would do them. This is problematic since there simply isn’t enough time to do my work and the work of others. I’m still learning this skill.”