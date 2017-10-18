Exclusive book excerpt: ‘Blue Ocean Shift: Beyond Competing’

In their new book, authors W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne say business leaders can be empowered to succeed on their own “blue ocean” journeys if they embrace three components: a shift in their understanding of where opportunity resides, having practical tools for market creation with guidance on how to apply them, and a process that inspires people to own and drive the process for execution.

The components are outlined in Kim and Mauborgne’s new book, Blue Ocean Shift, a follow-up to their highly successful best seller, Blue Ocean Strategy.

Released 12 years ago, Blue Ocean Strategy changed the business landscape, igniting a movement among entrepreneurs, business owners and corporate leaders to shed “red ocean” thinking and seek out “blue ocean” opportunities.

The book has gone on to sell more than 3.6 million copies and is one of the best-selling books of all time. Their follow-up book is already a New York Times and Wall Street Journal best seller.

“After over a decade of new study and analysis, we have arrived at a deeper understanding of what it takes to succeed in the blue ocean shift process,” Kim and Mauborgne write in their new book. “It comes down to three key components. Blue Ocean Shift shows you how to embrace and act on these three key components to carve your path from the red to the blue ocean in a way that people own and drive the process.”

Read an excerpt of Blue Ocean Shift, as featured in the current issue of Business Report.