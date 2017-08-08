Exchequer Drive office warehouse sells for roughly $3M

An office warehouse originally built by businessman Richard Lipsey on Exchequer Drive has sold for $2.97 million in deal that closed June 29.

Twelve Oaks Properties is listed as the purchaser of the property, according sales documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court. The seller is Casemore Family Properties II LLC. The building is located on Exchequer Drive near City Pork Southern Kitchen and Pie.

David Presac of Persac Properties represented the buyer. He could not reached before this afternoon’s publication of Daily Report PM.

Bobby Kirby, an agent/broker with Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller in the deal.

Kirby says his client—Casemore Family Properties—acquired the roughly 27,800-square-foot building about two to three years ago in a property exchange Lipsey, who received vacant land for the office warehouse. The seller held the property as an investment, Kirby says.