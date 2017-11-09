Evaluating the Baton Rouge entrepreneur ecosystem

Baton Rouge strives to be a hub of entrepreneurial enterprise—fertile ground where startups flourish—comparable to the likes of Austin or Atlanta. And as Business Report details in its new cover package, the city is well on its way in some regards.

It boasts a host of resources, from business incubators to technology parks, and a number of established entrepreneurs. Still, a disconnect remains within the Baton Rouge entrepreneurial ecosystem. Gaps in awareness, outreach and talent are conspiring to keep us from becoming the next Austin or whatever is the next hot city for entrepreneurs.

In an effort to understand what Baton Rouge can do better—as well as learn what it does right—Business Report asked a panel of local entrepreneurs to weigh in on the local state of entrepreneurship by sharing their experiences, insights and solutions.

Read the full story, which includes an anonymous raking of Baton Rouge’s entrepreneur ecosystem by local business owners, a listing of local resources for entrepreneurs, an exploration of three hot demographic trends in entrepreneurship across the country and in Baton Rouge, a look at the hottest U.S. cities for entrepreneurship, a guest column by Buzzy Thibodeaux on how to nurture entrepreneurial talent, and a quiz on whether or not you’re an entrepreneur. Send your comments to editors@businessreport.com.