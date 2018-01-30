Eunice company picked to build portion of controversial Bayou Bridge Pipeline

A Louisiana company has been chosen to build the portion of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline stretching from St. Martin Parish to existing terminals in St. James Parish.

Sunland Construction of Eunice will build approximately 55 miles of the roughly 163-mile crude oil pipeline, according to a news release from Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC, a joint venture formed by Energy Transfer Partners and Phillips 66. The work area includes the Atchafalaya Basin.

The entire Louisiana segment of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline—an extension of the existing pipeline already in operation in Texas—will stretch from Lake Charles to St. James.

Construction is underway. The Louisiana segment is expected to be in service by the second half of this year, the news release says.

With the Louisiana extension, Bayou Bridget LLC says it will be able to transport of approximately 280,000 barrels of crude per day and have the ability to expand deliveries up to 480,000 barrels per day.

Crude from the St. James terminal facilities will be redistributed to refineries throughout the Louisiana gulf coast region. The full project will employ approximately 2,500 construction workers.

Environmental groups have filed several lawsuits to the block the pipeline. Last week, a Baton Rouge judge rejected the groups’ claim that eminent domain records belonging to Bayou Bridge LLC are subject to the state’s public records law.