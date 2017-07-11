eQHealth relocating offices to Jefferson Highway

Baton Rouge health management company eQHealth Solutions is spending $1.4 million renovating 20,000 square feet of space inside the Jefferson-Brentwood building at 8440 Jefferson Hwy. and will relocate its local office of nearly 100 employees.

The company will occupy the entire second floor and part of the first floor of the building at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Essen Lane, near Petz Plaza. The company’s employees will move there at the end of October.

“This move is all about putting us in a space that’s most conducive to the type of company we are,” says eQHealth President and CEO Glen Golemi, adding that the new office will be outfitted with the latest technology.

The company is renovating about a third of the 60,000-square-foot office building, which is across the street from the Baton Rouge Country Club.

EQHealth has around 400 employees nationwide, and contracts with several states to provide health management for Medicaid programs. LSU is also a client, Golemi says.

While the company has been around for 30 years, Golemi says eQHealth has hit its stride only recently, as uncertainty over federal health care law has grown with ongoing talks of repealing the Affordable Care Act. The company offers software licensing along with clinical services.

The firm has been able to capitalize on a growing number of commercial clients who use third-party administrators for their health care, he says.

EQHealth has been in its current building near the Louisiana Secretary of State office for nearly 20 years.

