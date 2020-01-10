Environmental policy changes could speed project reviews in Louisiana 

President Donald Trump committed to lowering requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act this week, opening the door for what he says will be speedier environmental reviews for infrastructure projects.

Louisiana Chemical Association President Greg Bowser says he’s optimistic the changes will go through and have a positive impact on the state, though he says no current projects come to mind that would benefit.

The proposed changes, which are still subject to public hearings before they’re enacted, include putting a two-year time limit on environmental impact reviews, adding a page limit to the report, changing public commenting guidelines, and giving agencies more freedom to exempt projects from environmental review.

For some projects, these reviews have taken a decade or longer. Industrial groups have long criticized the current plan, calling it a tool of obstruction by environmental groups.

Bowser said that timeframe has typically been about four years in Louisiana; cutting that in half would have a positive impact on costs.

The new policy could also spur new projects that were deterred by the process before, he says.

Opponents of the changes say it will have a negative effect on the environment and disregard climate change. The Wall Street Journal reports the proposal will likely head to court, with challenges led by environmental groups and some Democratic-led states.

“We don’t see it weakening environmental policy,” Bowser says. “I certainly hope not. We don’t want it to be at the detriment of the environment that you do it.”