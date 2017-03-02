Entrepreneur Christin Weilbacher dresses Baton Rouge’s cool kids

Christin Weilbacher has worked in retail ever since she was old enough to earn a paycheck.

From her first job at a Gap Kids as a sophomore in high school to starting a hip children’s clothing boutique with her mother and sister seven years ago, Weilbacher’s success has been driven by a passion for creating a unique shopping experience for boys and girls in Baton Rouge.

As Business Report details in the new Entrepreneur feature in its current issue, Weilbacher and her sister Terryn Mann decided in 2010 to put their extensive retail experience to work for themselves by opening B Kids in Baton Rouge.

They found their niche offering cool and contemporary—yet conservative—styles for children, from newborns and toddlers all the way up to tweens and juniors.

“There was really no ‘cool’ kids clothes in town,” Weilbacher says. “It was all very traditional in south Louisiana, so we saw an opportunity to be different.”

With the slogan “b. cool, b. different, b. you,” B Kids aims to build confidence and spark creativity in its customers.

“We stick to that mantra everywhere we go,” Weilbacher says. “We want kids to come in and explore their own style and be confident in doing so.”

Collecting clothing and accessories from places like New York City and Las Vegas, the sisters have had to learn the pace at which the hottest trends reach south Louisiana.

“It takes two years for fashion forward things to trickle down,” Weilbacher says. “I can’t bring something too fashion forward right away. You have to get to know your customers and bring it down to their level.”

Weilbacher and her sisters—with the youngest, Lynda Hornsby, joining the business in 2014 after graduating college—have managed to grow B Kids to four locations. Weilbacher began 2017 in a brand new space, moving B Kids’ flagship Baton Rouge store to 7425 Corporate Blvd. in Towne Center.

“It is somewhere you kind of always aspire to be but don’t really know if you can handle it at first so it was a big step for us,” Weilbacher says.

Similarly, Mann and Hornsby consolidated two New Orleans B Kids locations into one central space on Magazine Street. And in 2016, B Kids saw the opening of franchise locations in Birmingham, Alabama, and Fort Worth, Texas. “It was a scary experience, but we were confident that we could make something like B Kids happen anywhere,” Weilbacher says. As for future locations, Weilbacher says they are keeping an open mind for B Kids.

