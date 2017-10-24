Entergy’s third quarter earnings increase to $398M

New Orleans-based Entergy today reported third quarter earnings of $398 million, or $2.21 per share, up from $388 million, or $2.16 per share, for the same quarter last year.

“We are reporting a strong third quarter, and we now expect to finish the year in the top half of our utility, parent and other adjusted earnings guidance range,” Entergy Chairman and CEO Leo Denault says in a statement. “We have completed most of our key deliverables for the year that support our strategy to achieve steady, predictable growth at the utility, while managing risk and an orderly exit of our merchant power business.”

Denault says Entergy is affirming its 2017 guidance and longer-term outlooks, which includes earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7.40 per share.

