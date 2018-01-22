Entergy Louisiana breaks ground on $872M Calcasieu Parish power plant

Entergy Louisiana broke ground today on an $872 million power plant in Westlake, near Lake Charles

The 994-megawatt Lake Charles Power Plant, designed to be more efficient and to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 40%, is located near Entergy’s existing Nelson power plants and Sasol’s $11 billion chemical complex that’s currently under construction.

The plant is expected to slightly increase ratepayer bills initially and eventually produce more than $1.3 billion in consumer savings over a 30-year life cycle, Louisiana Economic Development says.

The project will employ approximately 700 people at the peak of construction, with the project creating 31 permanent new direct jobs and additional 97 new indirect jobs in Southwest Louisiana. The Louisiana Public Service Commission approved the project in June 2017. It is expected to be operational by 2020.

