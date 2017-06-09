How to ensure your company retreat energizes your employees

The company retreat is one of the oldest tools in the book for championing the company mission and providing employees an opportunity to bond, but there’s an art to creating a successful one.

As Business Report details in a new feature in the current issue, well-executed retreats can inspire participants to forge new connections and come away energized and better prepared. Poorly planned retreats, on the other hand—think trust falls and forced PowerPoint presentations—can leave employees grousing around the water cooler.

What retreat participants really want, industry insiders say, is quality.

“One big change in retreat planning is that a lot companies are getting away from the goofier things we’ve seen in the past, like silly games and cheap trinkets,” says Dave Logan, co-founder and senior partner with the national business consulting firm CultureSync. “Conference time is becoming more collaborative.”

Logan also says more companies are recognizing that lengthy presentations, such as for those showcasing company growth, are items that can be circulated ahead of time. Conference blocks should be packed with progressive ideas and educational opportunities, as well as networking or team building activities.

“There’s enormous benefit to employees having shared experiences,” Logan says. “The research is clear on that. Especially today as more people are working virtually.”

