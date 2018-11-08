Emerge Center honors new class of Baton Rouge area Volunteer Activists

From female empowerment to heart health to family support, this year’s Emerge Center Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists find inspiration for engagement with the community in different places. Whether from experience or observation, the 13 individuals who will be honored next Friday, Nov. 16, have not only noticed needs, but worked tirelessly to meet them.

InRegister took a closer look at the 47th class of Volunteer Activists to learn more about the causes that motivate them, and how they are working to make Baton Rouge a better place.

The list ranges from a chemist who helps women and minorities launch careers in STEM fields, to a lawyer who helps connect philanthropists with resources, to Business Report publisher Rolfe McCollister, who’s served with numerous organizations. See the full list of this year’s Volunteer Activists here.