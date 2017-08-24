Email inboxes overflowing for BREC commissioners ahead of controversial zoo vote

With a vote on the future of the Baton Rouge Zoo just hours away, BREC commissioners are feeling the heat—both from those opposed to potentially moving the zoo out of its north Baton Rouge location and from those pushing to explore new sites.

Commissioners say since Monday, they’ve received at least 200 emails—mainly from citizens, as well as some from organized groups and even a few elected officials.

Though sentiments are mixed, those opposed to moving the zoo have launched a more aggressive and better-organized campaign, according to BREC Commissioner Mike Walker.

“Most of the ones I’ve received are from the anti crowd,” Walker says. “They’re just bombarding commissioner members with the message, ‘Please don’t vote.’”

Commissioner Davis Rhorer says he’s also received more emails in opposition to a potential zoo move than in support of it.

Commissioner Larry Selders, however, says the feedback he’s receiving is split about evenly.

The future of the zoo has become a hotbed of controversy in the community. BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight will ask the commission tonight to allow the administration to pursue potential new locations for the zoo, which she says is not sustainable at its current site.

Her plan has an estimated price tag of $110 million and also includes a $40 million overhaul of Greenwood Park in north Baton Rouge, which is where the zoo is currently located.

While commissioners say they intend to listen to the concerns and sentiments of citizens on both sides of the issue, McKnight already appears to have at least seven of the nine votes on the commission.

Board Chairman Lloyd Benson III told Daily Report earlier this week he was confident a majority of the board would vote to support exploring a new site, noting that pursuing potential opportunities is not the same thing as voting to move.

“This is not a vote to move the zoo,” Benson said at the time. “I think the general public needs to understand that. This is just a vote to let us explore options.”

BREC commissioners expect the board room at BREC headquarters to be packed with supporters and opponents of the plan when they meet to discuss and vote on the issue.

“Passions are inflamed and emotions are high, “ Rhorer says. “But none of them have been inflammatory. So it’s very heartening to see that people really care so much about this community and about BREC.”

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at 6201 Florida Blvd.

