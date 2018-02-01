Elizabeth ‘Boo’ Thomas retiring from CPEX

Elizabeth “Boo” Thomas, the longtime president and CEO for the Center for Planning Excellence, is retiring from the organization, effective June 30.

Cordell Haymon, the center’s board chair, announced Thomas’ retirement in a statement issued this morning. The center, he says, has planned to transition its leadership for some time.

“Boo is leaving CPEX well positioned for a successful future, having developed a sustainable business model supported by talented and committed staff and a sterling reputation,” he says. “Boo has had a tremendous impact statewide on how residents imagine and plan for the future of their communities. She leaves a strong legacy of transformational partnerships comprised of diverse stakeholders working together towards a better Louisiana.”

CPEX—a nonprofit community planning and redevelopment organization—sprouted from Plan Baton Rouge, a master plan initiative Thomas oversaw as executive director.

She led efforts to develop and grow CPEX beyond Baton Rouge to 35 communities throughout Louisiana. The center works to institute visionary planning, smart growth practices and long-term resiliency.

Under her leadership, CPEX began work on Louisiana Speaks, the state’s first regional plan and a long-term recovery strategy adopted after hurricanes Katrina and Rita. It also instituted the Louisiana Smart Growth Summit to elevate the discussion about smart planning and effective policies.

It also led Better Block Baton Rouge Government Street and Perkins Overpass events in addition to other community resilience projects.

Thomas, who’s received numerous awards and honors throughout her career, says she’s proud of the work CPEX has carried out. The center has been recognized by the American Society of Landscape Architects and granted funding from numerous foundations for work to promote sound policy, mitigate risk in coastal communities and preserve Louisiana’s environment.

“I’ve always had a passion for seeing what opportunities exist, identifying solutions, and bringing people together to make change happen, Thomas says. “What I am most proud of is that CPEX has been the mechanism for bringing that vision and action together for Louisiana communities. I am confident in the excellent CPEX team that will continue to make these dreams a reality.”