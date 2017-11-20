Election rundown: Schroder elected state treasurer, Baton Rouge hotel tax passes

As expected, turnout was low for last Saturday’s elections, which resulted in former state legislator John Schroder’s election as state treasurer and the passage of a 2% increase of East Baton Rouge Parish’s hotel occupancy tax.

Unofficial figures from the Louisiana Secretary of State Office show that just 12.5% of the the state’s nearly 3 million registered voters cast ballots in the runoff election for the state treasurer seat.

Schroder, a Republican, captured 56%—or 208,118—of votes to beat Democrat Derrick Edwards, a New Orleans attorney.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, just 25,563 voters decided the outcome of a proposition to raise the occupancy tax from 14% to 16%. Excluding those in Baker, Center, Zachary and the North Economic Development District, 190,079 voters were qualified to vote on the measure.

The tax increase is projected to generate an estimated $2.6 million annually and will be evenly split between Visit Baton Rouge and the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The proposal overwhelming passed with 61%—or 15,612—of voters supporting it. Last year, voters rejected a similar proposal. In advance of Saturday’s election, Visit Baton Rouge launched a $50,000 media campaign to spread information about the tax and restaurateurs created political action committee to support it.

“We’re looking forward to working to bring more meetings and conventions, spring events and investing in our own events, while looking at additional entertainment opportunities that are visitor-driven,” says Visit Baton Rouge CEO and President Paul Arrigo says in a statement issued after the election.

Also Saturday, Judy Moore Vendetto bested “Chris” Hester for Baton Rouge City Court Division E judge, capturing 52% of votes.

—Alexandria Burris