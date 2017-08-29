Edwards: Trump could visit Louisiana Saturday

Gov. John Bel Edwards expects President Donald Trump to visit Louisiana on Saturday to survey the damage caused by Tropical Storm Harvey, The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports.

“I’ve spoken to President Trump again and he told me his intention is to visit the state on Saturday, but I don’t know if it’s final,” Edwards said during a press conference. Trump visited Texas today to view the catastrophic damage.

Harvey will continue to soak Louisiana for the next 72 hours, Edwards told The USA Today Network of Louisiana, adding that the state could receive 10 to 24 more inches of rain.

Louisiana National Guardsmen rescued 500 people, surprised by flash flooding in the Lake Charles area, as of this morning.

Read more from The USA Today Network of Louisiana.