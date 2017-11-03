Edwards: Louisiana benefits from foreign investment

Gov. John Bel Edwards today signed an Open Investment Policy statement touting the job and spending benefits of foreign-owned companies to Louisiana’s economy.

Edwards, who signed the statement during a ceremony at Shell’s Geismar facility, was joined by officials from the Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell and the Organization of International Investment, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit that represents the U.S. interests of global companies.

Edwards is the seventh U.S. governor to sign such a statement.

Foreign companies—like Shell, BASF, Shintech and Sasol—have invested more than $42.9 billion in 149 projects in Louisiana since 2003, the governor’s office says in a press release.

“They are among the 500 foreign-owned companies operating in Louisiana that are directly responsible for 74,300 jobs in our state,” the release adds. “In an era of increasing globalization, it’s essential for us to show leadership and support of foreign direct investment in Louisiana in a positive, open and fair manner.”

