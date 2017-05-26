Edwards likely will name Angelle’s replacements on PSC, LSU boards next week

Gov. John Bel Edwards will likely choose replacements next week for two state board seats left vacant by former Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle, who resigned from the boards earlier this week to take a job in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Edwards’ Chief of Staff Richard Carbo tells The Advertiser that several inquiries have been made about Angelle’s former PSC District 2 seat, which covers all or part of 13 parishes including East Baton Rouge and Lafayette. Angelle resigned his PSC seat Tuesday.

Carbo says the governor has enough qualified candidates that an appointment for the seat is imminent, likely soon after the Memorial Day weekend.

Because there is more than a year left on Angelle’s incomplete PSC term, Edwards must name an interim commissioner until voters can elect a replacement, probably during an Oct. 14 primary and Nov. 18 runoff election.

Historically, PSC positions have been coveted by Louisiana politicians as a springboard to higher state offices. Several former PSC members have risen to become governor, including Huey Long, Jimmie Davis, John McKeithen and Kathleen Blanco.

Carbo says there have been more inquiries about Angelle’s former seat on the LSU Board of Supervisors, which he also resigned from Tuesday. The term ends June 1, 2018.

Inquiries about Angelle’s former seats began as word about the Trump appointment became known in Baton Rouge and around the state, Carbo adds.

Angelle this week became director of the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. The presidential appointment did not require Senate approval.

The Advertiser has the full story.