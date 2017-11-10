Edwards lauds ‘robust’ anti-hazing policies

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state’s higher-education system has “robust” anti-hazing policies in place but can do more to prevent tragedies like the recent death of an LSU student.

Edwards spoke to reporters Thursday after meeting with leaders of the state’s higher-education system to discuss their efforts to prevent hazing and crack down on alcohol and drug abuse on campus.

Edwards asked system presidents to review their anti-hazing policies after the Sept. 14 death of Maxwell Gruver, an 18-year-old LSU freshman from Roswell, Georgia, who was trying to join the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. A coroner said the freshman’s blood-alcohol content was more than six times the legal limit for driving when he died after a night of drinking at the fraternity’s house.

Ten people were arrested last month on misdemeanor hazing charges in Gruver’s death. Four LSU fraternities have been suspended or closed since Gruver’s death.