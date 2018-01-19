Edwards, Landry dispute over Louisiana opioid lawsuit heads to court

A dispute over whether Gov. John Bel Edwards or Attorney General Jeff Landry should have control over a Louisiana lawsuit against opioid manufacturers is going before a state judge today.

The Democratic governor and Republican attorney general have been unable to mediate a compromise on their own over how to handle litigation accusing drug companies of worsening opioid abuse in Louisiana.

The Edwards administration filed a lawsuit in September through the state health department against more than a dozen drug companies.

A month later, Landry filed a request to yank the litigation from the Edwards administration, saying its scope should be broadened to include the impacts to other agencies. Landry says his office has the constitutional authority to “supersede” the state health department.

The hearing is scheduled before Judge Wilson Fields.