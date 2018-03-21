Edwards creates task force to increase pool of state government workers with disabilities

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed an executive order creating a task force that will develop policies and strategies to improve the hiring, recruitment and retention of employees with disabilities in state government.

Only 33% of people with disabilities are in the Louisiana workforce, compared to 72% of individuals without disabilities. Edwards wants the State as a Model Employer Task Force to develop policies that lead to at least 7% of the state government’s workforce being comprised of those living with disabilities.

The governor says he wants to ensure that employment within state government represents the diversity of Louisiana and serves as a model for private industry.

“The state has a vested interest in eliminating barriers to these individuals,” says Bambi Polotzola, director of the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs. “It is important that Louisiana recognizes the rights and abilities of those with disabilities to protect our citizens from discrimination.” The task force will have the following duties:

Develop policies, strategies and services designed to achieve the seven percent employment target.

Establish a five-year plan with annual goals that will enable the state workforce to reach parity with the percentage of working-age people with disabilities in Louisiana.

Provide guidance and other support to agencies and institutions of higher education of higher education on recruitment, retention, accommodation and accessibility for persons with disabilities.

The governor’s office says it wants the task force to make specific recommendations and submit a report of its findings to Edwards no later than Oct. 31.