Edwards’ commercial activity tax faces long road to passage

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proposed commercial activity tax, a tax on companies’ gross receipts, faces an uphill battle in the Republican-dominated Legislature during the 60-day session that began Monday.

The CAT, which is the keystone of Edwards’ tax agenda this year, would raise roughly $800 million to $900 million per year, according to the governor’s administration. That money would replace the $880 million raised by an increase to the state’s sales tax last year, which is set to expire in 2018.

But Republicans are wary of the proposal, and are backed by a host of business lobbies that oppose the idea. Only five other states levy such a tax, and Texas is considering scrapping its gross receipts tax.

“Unless there is some really cosmic shift in mentality down here, I don’t think it’s got a chance,” says state Rep. Rob Shadoin, R-Ruston, who has worked closely with the governor’s administration in the past. “I really think, whether you’re Democrat or Republican, the general sense of that is negative.”

Companies with gross revenue totaling more than $1.5 million per year would be subject to a .35% CAT tax under Edwards’ plan, while those making less than $1.5 million would be subject to an alternative minimum tax of $250 to $750 per year. The CAT itself would serve as an alternative minimum tax to the corporate income tax.

If lawmakers shoot down the CAT, they will have to find nearly $1 billion in spending cuts or tax increases to help fill the $1.3 billion fiscal cliff next year, when an array of temporary tax measures passed in 2016 are set to expire. Edwards’ plan includes a host of changes to other taxes, many of which were recommended by a task force that studied the state’s tax code last year. Some of his proposals, particularly to the personal income tax, would actually cut taxes for most Louisiana residents.

Rep. Lance Harris, the House GOP leader, says he will advocate for a “stand-still budget,” where cuts already made to state services would stay in place and reduce the budget shortfall next year to $600 million.

Harris says he has not yet ticked the votes on the committee that will consider the CAT, but says many Republicans are skeptical.

“There’s not a lot of support for that,” Harris says. “But it’s early in the game.”

House Democrats have questions about the bill too, says state Rep. Gene Reynolds, chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Reynolds, D-Minden, says there has been some confusion about the details of the proposal, which Edwards unveiled in late March, and members are waiting on more information.

Rep. Julie Stokes, R-Kenner, says she agrees with several of the governor’s tax proposals, including reducing tax breaks and reforming the sales tax. But the CAT faces a tough road, she adds.

“It’s going to be tough” to pass it, she says.

