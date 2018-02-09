Edwards calls special session to start Feb. 19

Editor’s note: This story was updated after its original publication to include additional information about the Feb. 19 special session.

Louisiana lawmakers will return to the state Capitol after the Mardi Gras holiday to debate replacing $1 billion in expiring taxes, a special session called Friday by Gov. John Bel Edwards in hopes of averting deep budget cuts.

The two-and-a-half-week session will begin Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. and must end by March 7, according to Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo.

Edwards called the special session even though it’s unclear if he’ll have enough votes from House Republicans to pass taxes — a benchmark he had previously set.

The governor’s aim is to have more money available for spending before lawmakers start their regular session in mid-March and craft next year’s budget. Without replacement revenue, he said Louisiana would have to make devastating cuts to health care services, public safety programs and the TOPS free college tuition program.

Edwards issued the formal outline for the session after meeting with Senate President John Alario and House Speaker Taylor Barras to discuss tax ideas. Both legislative leaders supported holding a February session to determine how much tax revenue will be available to spend in the budget, rather than allow uncertainty to linger over what cuts will need to be made.

