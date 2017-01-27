Edwards to call special session, sets up battle over whether to tap Rainy Day Fund

Gov. John Bel Edwards made his case today for using the state’s so-called Rainy Day Fund and cutting spending to fix an estimated $304 million midyear budget shortfall, warning lawmakers that funding reductions will be “deep” and “painful” no matter what.

Edwards will unveil a specific plan to address the funding gap on Feb. 6, but today reiterated his desire to protect K-12 education, the Department of Corrections and Department of Children and Family Services from budget cuts.

Edwards also said he would call a special session that will take place between Feb. 13 and 23. The governor said he will not propose any new taxes during the session, but added he won’t oppose legislator-generated bills for new or increased fees on some state services.

“It’s an understatement to say there just aren’t any painless options left for us,” Edwards said. “It’s storming …The idea that under these circumstances we wouldn’t use the Rainy Day Fund for its express purpose doesn’t make any sense to me.”

But it remains unclear whether lawmakers will agree to use the Rainy Day Fund—which would reduce the shortfall to $185 million—or if they will reject the governor’s plan and make their own cuts. Doing so would require them to make deeper reductions to agencies—along with two-thirds approval from both the House and Senate—and Edwards pointed out most have been cut repeatedly in recent years.

In a lengthy question and answer session with legislators on the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, Edwards sparred with some Republicans about how to best fix the shortfall. House GOP Chair Rep. Lance Harris has opposed Edwards’ proposal to tap into the Rainy Day Fund to lessen cuts.

Harris also took issue with the budget of the Department of Health, which he said has grown too quickly over the years and suggested state spending is too high. Edwards noted the Legislature had opportunities to make more cuts beyond what he recommended last year and largely failed to do so.

The governor and the committee currently have the authority to cut enough spending to plug the shortfall. Once the Legislature fixes the midyear shortfall, it will turn around and go into session in April facing a $1.5 billion fiscal cliff when temporary taxes expire in 2018.

